Brenda J. Howe
Dover - Surrounded by her loving family, Brenda Jean (Dehoff) Howe went Home to be with her Heavenly Father Thursday evening, May 9, 2019. She joins her loved ones who preceded her in death, her brother Jeffrey L. Dehoff, her mother Nancy J. (Metz) Dehoff, and her father Sterling C. Dehoff.
Brenda was born at her family home in York on June 2, 1948. As a young girl, Brenda enjoyed countless camping and beach trips with her large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Brenda played the clarinet in the marching band and was a member of the York High Class of 1966. She has remained close with so many classmates. She attended Shippensburg University. Brenda married her junior high school sweetheart, Terry E. Howe, on August 28, 1971. They have been married for 48 years. They have two daughters, Tammy J. (Howe) Stephens- Meisenhelter of York and Wendy J. Howe of Dover. From camping, to beach vacations, and regular weekly family dinners, Brenda always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Brenda was a lifetime member of Dover Area Women of Today. She enjoyed leadership positions and serving her community, as well as, meeting lifelong friends. Brenda was employed by Goodling Oil Company. She left that job to stay home and raise her two girls and provide in home day care for other children. When she returned to the workforce, she joined Terry at GTE as a dispatcher. They retired from GTE at age 51 and enjoyed traveling. While Terry enjoyed many days of golfing, Brenda still enjoyed working. She worked at Anesthesia Associates and met another circle of lifelong girlfriends. When she left full time work, she enjoyed working with her brother a few days a week at Slothower Machine shop in the office. Brenda enjoyed reading and could always be found with a book in her hand or close by. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events of baseball, basketball, and soccer - she never did get a true understanding of the game of soccer, but she was there cheering them on regardless! She loved the beach and the sunshine, and her final resting place will include both.
Brenda is survived by her husband Terry, her daughter Wendy, her daughter Tammy and her husband Greg A. Meisenhelter, five grandchildren - Cameron J. Stephens, MacKenzie B. Stephens, Jaxson C. Meisenhelter, Cassidy M. Meisenhelter, Aiden C. Meisenhelter, and three granddogs - Skyla Blu, Lola and Lulu.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Faith U.C.C., 509 Pacific Avenue, York, Pennsylvania. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM. A luncheon will be provided immediately following the service at the church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Brenda and her parents to Faith U.C.C., the , or the .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 13, 2019