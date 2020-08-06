1/1
Brenda K. (Wolf) Winter
1947 - 2020
Brenda K. (Wolf) Winter

Lower Windsor Township - Brenda K. ( Wolf) Winter, 73 of Lower Windsor Township, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, August 3rd. She was the beloved wife of 36 years to Keith J. Winter.

Mrs. Winter was born in York on April 6, 1947 and was the daughter of the late Richard J. and Violet A. (Brown) Wolf.

Brenda had a career in the cable television industry spanning over 40 years. She previously worked for Cable TV of York, Susquehanna Cable and retired in a management position with Comcast. She was a member of Calvary Church in Lancaster and also attended East Side Bible Church of Wrightsville. She enjoyed antiques, gardening around the house and taking trips to Ocean Pines and visiting Assateague Park. Above all things she enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and her two Shih Tzu puppies. Brenda passionately studied the Bible and the Word of God, was a faithful servant, and loved the Lord.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two sons, Bryce Winter and Chad Brenner; grandsons, Cole and Parker Brenner and her sisters, Holly Wolf and Karen Groeller.

A private funeral service to celebrate Brenda's life will be held by the family.

The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.

To share condolences with the family please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com




Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
