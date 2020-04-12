|
|
Brenda L. Gosnell
Red Lion - Brenda L. Gosnell, 75, entered into rest on Thursday at her residence. She was the wife of Donald L. Gosnell.
She was born May 26, 1944 in York. The daughter of the late Russell S. and Ruby L. (Graybill) Gohn.
Brenda was a 1963 graduate of York Suburban High School. She worked at Densply, Bon Ton and later retired from PennDOT working in the license photo department on Queen Street.
Including her husband Donald, Brenda is survived by a son Brad, a brother Jeffrey Gohn, granddaughter Payton Gosnell, one nephew Steve, two nieces Michelle and Jody.
She enjoyed going to the beach, swimming, St. Joseph Church bingo, shopping with friends, playing cards and Yatzee.
The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020