Brenda L. Troutman
1957 - 2020
Brenda L. Troutman

New Oxford - Brenda L. (McCoy) Troutman, 63, passed Monday, August 31, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Donald L. Troutman, her husband of 35 years.

Brenda was born July 11, 1957, in North Las Vegas, NV, the daughter of Charles E. and Lois E. (Evans) McCoy of Wellsville.

Brenda was a member of Cross Keys Fellowship in New Oxford, and was a 1975 graduate of Northern High School. She retired in 2020 from Rosie's Restaurant in New Oxford, and was a member of the New Oxford Lions Club. Brenda was selfless, always putting others before herself. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and traveling with family and close friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Brenda is survived by two sons, Gordon A. Brinton, Jr and his wife Amy, and Timothy D. Brinton and his wife Melinda, all of Dover, two daughters, Amy R. Geesey and her husband Scott of Dillsburg, and Becky A. Dell and her husband Chuck of New Oxford, 13 grandchildren, and two brothers, Randy McCoy of Dillsburg, and Greg McCoy and his wife Kim of Wellsville.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
