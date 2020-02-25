|
Brenda Lee (Hyser) Wildasin
York - Brenda Lee (Hyser) Wildasin, 72, went home to be with her Lord and savior, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Terry Lee Wildasin.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday February 29, 2020 at St. Peter's Church, 1708 Seitzville Road, Seven Valleys, with Pastor Thomas E. Beck officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held from 8:30 to 10:15 AM Saturday at the church.
Brenda was born October 17, 1947 to the late Ben T. and Adelaide E. (Ibex) Hyser.
She was a 1965 graduate of Spring Grove High School. She was a stay at home mom until her children were in school, she then had been employed with Coyne Textile Services and with the First Church of the Brethren Daycare in York as a teacher for the 2-year-old class for many years.
She was an active member of St. Peter's Church, participating in many church groups and functions. She also was a member of the Farm Women's Group #28, The Red Hats Society, and the Surviving Spouses Group. Brenda was also active in scouting as a former Den Mother with Glen Rock Boy Scout Pack 48 and Troop 48. Brenda enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends and family and spreading God's love to others.
She leaves a daughter, Terri Sue Rhubright and her husband Scott of York; Paul B. Wildasin of York and Randy Lee Wildasin and his wife, Sandra of Littlestown; grandchildren, Carl L. Wildasin, Kyle A. Herman, Audriana B. Wonder and husband Scott, Brittany Wildasin, Theoran Rubright and Teagan Rhubright; four great grandchildren, Michael Wonder, Robert Helf Jr., Tia Helf and baby Elizabeth Downie coming soon; two brothers, Bradley T. Hyser and wife Shen, Ben T. Hyser, Jr. and wife Sharon; five sisters, Betty L. Wentz and her husband Claire, Bonnie L. Stauffer and Beverly L. Hagan and husband Bill, Barbara L. Hyser and Beth L. Hyser and her companion Dan Mull and sister in law Shirley Hyser. Brenda also had many nieces, nephews and others who she considered family. She was predeceased by a son, Brian S. Wildasin, and a brother, Ben L. Hyser.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Borderless Hope, P.O. Box 275, Jacobus, Pa 17407 or to St. Peter's Church, Building Fund, 1708 Seitzville Road, Seven Valleys, PA 17360.
Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be made at geiple.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020