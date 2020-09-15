Brenda S. McKinsey
Dover - Brenda S. McKinsey, 68, entered into rest on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at her home.
She was the loving wife of George M. McKinsey. The couple just celebrated 24 years of marriage on August 29, 2020.
Born March 23, 1952 in Bedford, she is a daughter of Sheldon R. Corle and the late Joyce L. (Duffy) Corle.
Brenda worked as an at home babysitter. She enjoyed bowling, Bingo, fishing, watching hummingbirds and visiting the beach in Ocean City, MD. She also collected tea pots. Brenda and her husband were members of a street rod car club.
In addition to her husband and father, Brenda is survived by two daughters, Penni and husband, Kevin and Amanda; a step-daughter, Tana; five grandchildren, Erica, Eli, Brandie, Brittany and Lisa; six great grandchildren; two brothers, Rodney and wife, Sherri and Dana and wife, Paula; a sister, Tammie and husband, Craig; a sister-in-law, Alice; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Rossi. She was preceded in death by a brother, Roy.
A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
