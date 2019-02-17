Brent Ellis



Grantville - Brent Michael Ellis, age 46, passed away at Hershey Medical Center on February 10, 2019. He was the loving husband of Maria A. (Perez) Ellis.



Brent was born on March 7, 1972, and was the son of Marie Y. (Billet) and Robert W. Ellis Sr. He graduated from Spring Grove Area High School Class of 1990. Before his illness he was a dispatcher for Swift Transportation. In his free time, he loved to watch movies, with Star Wars and Deadpool being his favorites. He also enjoyed swimming in the ocean and the beach.



In addition to his wife and parents, Brent is survived by his children Olyn Michael and Diana Nicole. He also survived by his step-brothers Nicholas Ellis and Tristan Barney. He was preceded in death by his step-brother Robert W. Ellis Jr.



A memorial service in celebration of Brent's life will be held on Saturday at 3:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 175 N. Main St. Spring Grove PA 17362, with Pastor Kevin Becker officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00PM at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Brent's memory can be made to Marie Y. Ellis, 175 N. Main St. Spring Grove PA 17362, to help the family with the funeral expenses.



Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary