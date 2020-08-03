Brett White
York - Brett Alexander White, age 25, unexpectedly passed away peacefully while at home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He heroically battled, but finally lost, his 25-year long fight against his arch nemesis, Muscular Dystrophy.
Brett was born in York at Memorial Hospital on June 07, 1995. He graduated from West York Area High School class of 2014 and was very proud to have been selected to the prom court his senior year. He enjoyed attending MDA Summer Camp for 10-years and was also a Make-A-Wish child. His special gift was a trip to Walt Disney World in 2006, which he chose to dedicate to his sister so she could see the Disney Princesses.
Brett had a personality that matched his big infectious smile and loved & cherished his family. He never failed in consistently trying to put their needs and happiness, before his own. His other great passion in life, was watching and attending as many Monster Jam events as possible with his dad & uncles. His Monster Jam Family and friends were so good to Brett and gave him a lifetime of happiness. Brett also collected Mattel / Spin Master die cast trucks and cars. He loved driving his R/C cars like he was driving his own Monster Truck. He played Madden Football like a pro. Last but not least, he LOVED going on trips to attend Monster Jam Shows and football games and visiting with all his good friends at the Syracuse University Carrier Dome.
Brett actively volunteered for the MDA and participated in both the annual Jerry Lewis Labor Day Telethon and Ride For Life fundraisers. He also regularly donated his gently used toys during the Christmas season, so that other children could have a better holiday. Brett was a natural born speaker and participated for 8-years at the West York Area High School in the Human Development course and also for 3-years with the Hershey Hospital 1st year medical students. He discussed the various daily challenges he faced living his life with a disability in a wheelchair.
Brett is survived by his loving, but heart broken parents Richard C. White and Lisa A. (Forscht) White; his sister Olivia A. White; his paternal grandparents H. Wendell White and A. Elaine White; his maternal grandparents Richard H. Forscht and Deloris M. Forscht; his uncles W. Tim White and Jeffrey A. White; his Aunt Lynn M. F. Buchart and her husband Scott and eight wonderful cousins. The family also wishes to extend a very special thank you to his high school aides Kathy Weaver and Rena Beruck for all the love, dedication and friendship they provided to Brett over the years.
As his grandfather said upon learning of Brett's passing, "God Must Have Been A Little Short Of The Good Ones"...........
Rest in peace our wonderful son, we all look forward to seeing you and that big smile of yours again someday and in the meantime would only ask, that you not create too much "Maximum Destruction" before we get there.
A viewing in celebration of Brett's life will be held on Thursday, August 06, 2020 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., of East York, 3670 E. Market Street, York PA 17402. Services and internment will be held privately by the family.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the visitation will be required to wear masks and attendance inside the funeral home will be limited to 25 people at a time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Brett's memory may be made to The Make-A-Wish Foundation at www.wish.org
