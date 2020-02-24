|
Brian Boyce
York - Brian Boyce, 56, was surrounded by love and friendship on February 12, 2020 at 1:30 PM when he took God's hand to go home.
Brian was born in Philadelphia, a town he loved from cheering on the Phillies and the Flyers to watching the 76ers to his beloved Eagles. He enjoyed rock music of all kinds, especially Trans Siberian Orchestra. He never missed a local concert. But his favorite place to be was outdoors. Brian was at peace hiking, kayaking and fishing often times with his closest friends.
Brian moved to York, PA 10 years ago with nothing but a bag of clothes to start his new journey for a better life. In that time, he was a true child of God as his servant for anyone in need. He was selfless in putting others before himself and would give whatever he had away without question. He impacted so many people that had the privilege of crossing his path in more ways than imaginable. As a Master Mason with the Masonic Lodge #451 for the last 5 years, he loved giving back to his community.
In 2017, he started his own business from nothing but was able to grow it through his genuine talent and humble disposition. He was a true fighter before and after his March 2019 diagnosis of stage 4 lung cancer. He is survived by his loving and dedicated longtime partner, Maryellen Bernardo.
There will be a memorial service for Brian on Saturday, February 29th at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Trinity Road, York with Visitation from 10-11 AM and Service starting promptly at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to: St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Zeredatha White Rose 451, F&AM, 400 Masonic Dr, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020