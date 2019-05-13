|
|
Brian C. Moore
York - Brian C. Moore, age 39, of York, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 following a long, hard struggle with substance abuse.
Born March 28, 1980 in Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ he was a son of Dennis R. and Margie E. (Neuhauser) Moore of York and brother of Scott B. Moore of Camp Hill. Brian had worked in construction, then car sales, and as a loan officer.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, May 18, 2019 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester. Visitation will be 1-3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Not One More for Recovery House Scholarships, 320 Loucks Road, Suite 103, York, PA 17404 or to the York County SPCA, Rescue Dog Adoption Reward, 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 13, 2019