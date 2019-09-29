Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Brian E. Kottcamp


1952 - 2019
Brian E. Kottcamp Obituary
Brian E. Kottcamp

York - Brian E. Kottcamp, 67, of York died September 25, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Crystal (Stitely) Kottcamp.

Born February 3, 1952 in York, he was the son of the late Elizabeth (Carbaugh) and Franklin D. Kottcamp, Sr.

Brian was employed by C.C. Kottcamp and Son, Inc., Bortner Bros., Walton and Company, and Shipley Energy.

He graduated from York Suburban Senior High School and attended Lambuth and Elizabethtown College. Brian was involved in many organizations including: the YMCA, ARC, YPO, WPO, PPMCSA, Sigma, Habitat for Humanity, Historical Society of York, Rotary Club of York, and the SPCA of York County.

In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his 2 daughters, Allison and her husband, Andy Schroder of York and Jamie Hopkins of Lancaster; 4 grandchildren, Dawson and Philip Wood and Madeline and Christian Hopkins; a brother, Franklin D. Kottcamp, Jr. and his wife, Rebecca of York and Ocala, FL; and a sister, Nancy Fortune of Venice, FL. He was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Morgan and brother, Harry Kottcamp.

Private graveside services in Mount Rose Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 or to the YMCA of York and York County, 90 North Newberry Street, York, PA 17401.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
