Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation
849 East Market Street
York, PA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation
849 East Market Street
York, PA
Brian E. Kuhn


1964 - 2019
Brian E. Kuhn Obituary
Brian E. Kuhn

York - Brain "Dog" Edward Kuhn, age 54, of York, passed away peacefully at York Hospital on Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was comforted with his family and friends by his side.

Born on August 6, 1964 in York, a son of the late Charles E. Kuhn, Jr. and the late Jean L. (Bauserman) Kuhn, he was a 1982 graduate of William Penn Senior High School and a 1984 graduate of Penn State York, earning his degree in computer science. He retired as a roofer from Precision Applicators and had previously worked for Science Press. He was the Treasurer for the Girard Club, and the CEO and Manager for "Club Juniper" for 30 years. His favorite things were spending time and enjoying life to the max with his many, many, many wonderful friends and family members, as well as being CEO of "Club Juniper," going to the beach, and jet skiing at his retirement home in Delaware with his beloved friends. He was a master chef in the kitchen, and a pro "wannabe" poker player. He loved his pet cat "Boots," his turtles, fish, music, classic movies, and even an occasional Budweiser once in a while! He was also an avid Pittsburg Steeler, Baltimore Orioles, and Penn State University football fan.

Mr. Kuhn is survived by two brothers, Michael A. Kuhn and Jeffrey R. Kuhn, both of York; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with the Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Viewing will be 9:00-10:30 AM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.

"Prepare for Happy Hour. Prepare for Happy Hour!"
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 14, 2019
