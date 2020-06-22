Brian J. "Muff" Downs
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian J. "Muff" Downs

Dallastown - We lost a good friend & family member to soon, Brian J. Downs, 67, of Dallastown, formerly of Derry Pa. died January 7, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital. He was born May 14 1952 in Latrobe Pa. the son of the late George C. and Ruth (Kennedy) Downs. Prior to retirement Brian worked for Decker Machine as a CNC Machinist. He was a graduate of Derry Area High School Class of 1971. Brian loved racing and was an automobile enthusiast. Brian is survived by his five brothers George Downs and wife Carol, Ernie Downs and wife Tina, Doug Downs and wife Deb, Eric Downs and wife Lorrie, and Alan Downs and wife Tracey; five sisters Judy Spillar and husband Joe, Jan Knechtel and Jim Lawson, Cindy Maloy and husband Tim, Sue Roebuck and husband Vaughn, and Bunny Petrillo and husband Dave; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. For more than 40 yrs. Brian made his home in York Co. "Mr. Muff" as his friends called him was a giant of a man with a gentle soul. A true Ynizer he loved his Steelers & Pirates. Muff loved getting together with friends. We love & miss you Muff, our adopted brother & we won't forget you. Brian's wish was his service be private. Funeral arrangements were with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc. in Derry, Pa. Please leave an Online condolence to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Matthew X Merlin Funeral Home Inc
529 N Chestnut St
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-8331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved