Brian J. "Muff" Downs
Dallastown - We lost a good friend & family member to soon, Brian J. Downs, 67, of Dallastown, formerly of Derry Pa. died January 7, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital. He was born May 14 1952 in Latrobe Pa. the son of the late George C. and Ruth (Kennedy) Downs. Prior to retirement Brian worked for Decker Machine as a CNC Machinist. He was a graduate of Derry Area High School Class of 1971. Brian loved racing and was an automobile enthusiast. Brian is survived by his five brothers George Downs and wife Carol, Ernie Downs and wife Tina, Doug Downs and wife Deb, Eric Downs and wife Lorrie, and Alan Downs and wife Tracey; five sisters Judy Spillar and husband Joe, Jan Knechtel and Jim Lawson, Cindy Maloy and husband Tim, Sue Roebuck and husband Vaughn, and Bunny Petrillo and husband Dave; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. For more than 40 yrs. Brian made his home in York Co. "Mr. Muff" as his friends called him was a giant of a man with a gentle soul. A true Ynizer he loved his Steelers & Pirates. Muff loved getting together with friends. We love & miss you Muff, our adopted brother & we won't forget you. Brian's wish was his service be private. Funeral arrangements were with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc. in Derry, Pa. Please leave an Online condolence to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.