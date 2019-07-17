|
|
Brian J. Johnston
Spring Garden Twp. - Brian J. Johnston, 86, originally from Bolton, England died peacefully in his home on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was the husband of Rose M. Johnston nee Callaghan for 59 years. Brian was the oldest son of Isabella and Joseph Johnston and was born on March 16, 1933. He was predeceased by his brothers, Ralph Geoffrey Johnston and James Roland Johnston. His sister, Edna Liptrot, currently resides in Bolton, England with her husband, Brian Liptrot. Brian did a two year stint in HRM Royal Navy, and always dreamed of moving to the United States. In 1967 he realized that dream when he brought his family to Seattle, Washington where he worked as an engineer for Boeing. For the past 48 years he has lived in York and worked for both ETTCO Tool and Machine and Graham Engineering companies.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his daughter Marie E. Behrmann and her husband, J. Scott of Seven Valleys, daughter Clare L. Johnston of York, son Paul M. Johnston of York and 5 grandchildren Katelyn N. Johnston, Benjamin L. Johnston, Morgan V. Johnston, J. Ryan Behrmann and Eric J. Behrmann.
Brian enjoyed cycling, hiking and running. He was an avid member of the York Road Runners Club and qualified for the Boston marathon. He logged over 33,000 miles running on the roads in and around York County. His grandchildren cherish memories of trips with him to Florida, England and Ireland. He will be horribly missed on the family's yearly pilgrimage to Ocracoke, NC. Brian was an active member of St. Patrick's Church.
A memorial mass is scheduled for 3:00 PM on Thursday, July 18 at the Brougher Chapel on the York College campus with the Rev. Carl Tancredi as celebrant. Visitation with the family will be geld from 2-3 p.m.
John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. East York is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 17, 2019