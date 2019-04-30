Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Towson, MD - Brian McGuigan, 80, formerly of Glen Rock, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019. Loving husband of the late Margaret Olive (Wellbourne) McGuigan who passed away in September 2015, he was born in Ashton, Lancashire, England, to the late Thomas Henry and Ethel (Bennett) McGuigan. Brian worked in technical pharmaceutical sales at Ciba Geigy, Manchester, England, until 1977, when he accepted the opportunity to transfer to the United States. Together with his wife and son, Gary, the family laid down their new roots in Yorktown, New York, where they resided for several years. Later in his career, he was employed by FMC Corporation, Philadelphia, PA, from which he retired.

Brian enjoyed travelling, living life to the fullest, and spending time with family and friends of all ages. His passion to enjoy time with his beloved grandchildren was reflected in moving to be closer to them during the couple's retirement years. As a father, he will always be admired for his intelligence, revered for his strong work ethic, and cherished with eternal gratitude for his loving nature. He touched so many lives across many miles through his outgoing personality, positive attitude, and dry sense of humor. Surviving are his son, Gary A. McGuigan; grandchildren, Colin B. and Margaret "Maggy" J. McGuigan; brother, Alan McGuigan, sister-in-law, June, and nephew, Graham.

There will be a visitation on Wednesday, May 8 from 3-5 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom. Interment is at the convenience of his family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Brian's memory to: , 2595 Interstate Drive Suite 100, Harrisburg, Pa 17110 or online at www.alz.org/pa.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019
