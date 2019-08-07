|
|
Brian S. Hake
York - On Sunday, August 4th, 2019, Brian Hake, father of two daughters, passed away at the age of 62.
Brian was born on June 15th, 1957 in York, Pennsylvania to Glenn and Frances Hake. He was a skilled welder and fabricator, working in an industry for over 30 years that manufactured highly specialized government and commercial industries ranging from nuclear power generation equipment to military-grade submarines. Brian has two daughters, Amber and Brandi, who work as a sign language interpreter and a university professor.
Brian had a passion for the outdoors, where he loved fishing with his favorite pet chihuahua, Kevin. Brian also enjoyed spending his time outside meticulously maintaining his 4-acre property and spending his free time target shooting. He was known for his sensitive spirit and will always be remembered for his quiet love for his family. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Glenn.
He is survived by his mother, Frances; his two daughters, Amber and Brandi; grandson, Mason; three brothers; and one sister. The family will memorialize Brian at an immediate-family only funeral service.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019