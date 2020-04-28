Resources
McKean Township - Brian W. Shelley, 54, of McKean Township, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday April 26, 2020 at St. Vincent Health Center. He was born in Gettysburg, PA on September 20, 1965 a son of Sandra Conaway Shelley and the late Dawson Shelley.

Brian graduated from Edinboro University with a B.A. in Graphic Arts. He worked for Gary Miller Dodge as a service manager for over 20 years and most recently worked as a mechanic technician at David Corry Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. He was a Mopar enthusiast.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Pauline Conaway, and his nephew, Samuel Ambrose.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Cindy Boyd Shelley; one son, Alexander Shelley, of Erie; one sister, Lori Hogue, of Texas; and one niece, Rachel.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Anna Shelter, 1555 E. 10th, Erie, 16511.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
