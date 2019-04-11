Services
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA 17019
717-432-5312
For more information about
Brittney Troup
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Red Land Valley Church
3555 Lewisberry Rd.
York Haven, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brittney Troup
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brittney Troup


1994 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brittney Troup Obituary
Brittney Troup

York Haven - Brittney L. Troup, 24, of York Haven, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Harrisburg Hospital.

She was born June 4, 1994, in Wheatland, WY.

Brittney was a member of the Red Land Valley Church, York Haven.

She is survived by her husband, Kavin L. Troup; her son, Brantley X. Troup of York Haven; her daughter, Emily S. Troup of Dover; her mother, Annette Hutson and her fiance Brian Byers of Wellsville; her father, Jeffrey Hutson of West Virginia; her step-mother, Chanda Hutson of West Virginia; her brother, Josh Hanna of York Haven; mother-in-law, Barb Knisley; her maternal grandfather, Rick Wiley and his wife Teri of West Virginia; her maternal grandmother, Bobi and her husband Tom Johnson of Altoona; and her many and much beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Willard and Charlene Hutson.

Brittany loved music, animals, riding 4 wheelers, fishing and most of all her Bug-a-boo.

A celebration of Brittney's life will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 5:00 pm in her church, 3555 Lewisberry Rd., York Haven, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Helen O. Krouse Animal Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 311, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
Download Now