Brittney Troup
York Haven - Brittney L. Troup, 24, of York Haven, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Harrisburg Hospital.
She was born June 4, 1994, in Wheatland, WY.
Brittney was a member of the Red Land Valley Church, York Haven.
She is survived by her husband, Kavin L. Troup; her son, Brantley X. Troup of York Haven; her daughter, Emily S. Troup of Dover; her mother, Annette Hutson and her fiance Brian Byers of Wellsville; her father, Jeffrey Hutson of West Virginia; her step-mother, Chanda Hutson of West Virginia; her brother, Josh Hanna of York Haven; mother-in-law, Barb Knisley; her maternal grandfather, Rick Wiley and his wife Teri of West Virginia; her maternal grandmother, Bobi and her husband Tom Johnson of Altoona; and her many and much beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Willard and Charlene Hutson.
Brittany loved music, animals, riding 4 wheelers, fishing and most of all her Bug-a-boo.
A celebration of Brittney's life will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 5:00 pm in her church, 3555 Lewisberry Rd., York Haven, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Helen O. Krouse Animal Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 311, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019