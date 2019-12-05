|
Brondell L. Peer
Springettsbury Twp. - Brondell "Ron" L. Peer, age 75, of Springettsbury Township, York, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 4, 2019, with the help of hospice at ManorCare-Kingston Court after a diagnosis of an invasive cancer just weeks before.
Brondell was born in York on February 11, 1944, the son of the late Murlen E. and Mary M. (Kohr) Peer. He was a barber since the early 1960's but many met him when he was Manager of "The Barbers" at York Mall for nine years. Brondell then went on to open his own business, "Shear Designs", and he never wanted to retire because he truly loved styling hair and having good conversations. He worked up to the last day until his body surprisingly gave up and he couldn't do it anymore. We all know there are going to be a lot of bad haircuts out there. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
He leaves behind his wife of 21 years and best friend for 43 years, Ginger M. (Fears) Peer; two daughters, Gabrielle L. Peer and Danielle L. Eckert, and her husband Arthur, all of York; a stepson, Paul S. Fears, and his wife Stacey of Wrightsville; two grandchildren; two step grandchildren; one great step grandchild on the way in January; and a sister, Chanda R. Trout, and her husband Wayne of Cockeysville, Maryland. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Charmaigne.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 340 East Market Street, York, with his Pastor, The Rev. Chuck Sprenkle, officiating. Private burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 North Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019