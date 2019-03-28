|
Dr. Bronley Walker
- - Dr. Bronley Walker entered into eternal rest March 21st, 2019.
He was a son of the late Carl E. Walker and Erma Shultz Walker of York.
Dr. Walker graduated from West York High School, where he was an All-County basketball player and held the Pennsylvania state record in the High Jump. He matriculated at the University of Pennsylvania receiving a B.S. in Biology and then enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. Upon graduation from dental school, he served in the United States Army Dental Corps in Fort Rucker, Alabama during the Vietnam Era.
After a brief associateship, he was a co-founder of "1447 Dental Associates" along with his mentors Dr. Mahlon Leiphart and Dr. G. Gary Hess. He was a practicing dentist in York for forty-two years.
Dr. Walker is survived by his wife and best friend Lori Thompson Walker, with whom he spent over 35 years of fun and excitement; he loved her dearly. Together they enjoyed skiing, sailing, scuba diving, and each other's company.
Surviving are his brother Larry Walker and wife Cindy of New Cumberland and sister Sally and husband Earl "Sam" Fringer Jr. of York. Family and good friends.
He is also survived by his five children: Kimberly Davies and husband Chris of Lawrenceville GA, Dina Walker of Marietta GA, Bronley "Max" Walker Jr. of Shiloh, Kristy Michael and husband Travis of Shiloh, Kacie Tross and husband Richard of Arlington TX; Grandchildren: Alexander Davies and wife Katie, Matthew Davies, Jessica Walker, Austin Walker, Kayla, Conner and Tyler Michael, Lincoln and Remington Tross, and Great-grandson Wesley Davies.
He was preceded in death by his son, Bronley Kyle Michael Walker, and a step-grandson, Shane Dorsey.
All in all he was just a good guy.
Following his wishes, a private service will be held. The family will then be hosting an event to celebrate his life at a later date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019