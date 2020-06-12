Bruce A. Ness
1928 - 2020
Bruce A. Ness

York - Bruce A. Ness, age 91, of York, died on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Dallastown Nursing Center. He was the husband of the late Constance A. "Connie" Ness.

Born on August 4, 1928 in Harrisburg, a son of the late Earl L. and Louise C. (Gross) Ness, he was a 1945 graduate of William Penn High School and had worked as a Pressman Printer at York Tape and Label as well as Anstadt Printing. Mr. Ness was a member of Spry Church (United Methodist), the Dallastown Lions Club, and the Hanover Lancers Drum and Bugle Corps. He was also a life time member of the York Fair Board of Directors.

Mr. Ness is survived by two daughters, Marie L. Shapiro, and her husband Terry, of Evergreen, Colorado, and Deborah N. Bull, and her husband Greg, of Red Lion; a son, Gregory E. Ness, and his wife Peg, of Chalfont; eight grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Bruce A. Ness and Donald C. Ness; a daughter, Diane N. Shaw; and a brother, Donald Ness.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spry Church, 50 School Street, York, PA 17402.

Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home and Cremation
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
June 12, 2020
Bruce & Connie were great friends, Met them when I joined the Hanover Lancers Drum Corps. Great memories . God Bless the family. Our prayers are with you at this time of sorrow. Love you all. Carole & Don Slonaker.
Donald Slonaker
