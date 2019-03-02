Bruce A. Simmers



Manchester - Bruce A. Simmers, age 43, of Manchester, died at 4:59 PM Tuesday, February 26, 2019.



Born December 16, 1975 in Erie, he was the son of Christine E. "Tina" (Fries) Greiman of Palm Bay, Florida, and the late Bruce A. Simmers, and the stepson of Joseph Tullock of North Carolina and the late Michael A. Greiman. He had worked as a Chef for Radisson and Marriott Hotels and was a talented artist.



In addition to his mother and stepfather, Mr. Simmers is survived by three sons, Anthony Simmers of San Diego, California, and Bruce Simmers, and Julian Simmers, both of Erie; a daughter, Elizabeth Jean Simmers of Erie; a sister, Jayme Simmers of York; a step brother, Anthony Greiman of Harrisburg; a step sister, Michelle Flyte of York; a granddaughter, Gabriella; and three nephews, Steven, Seth, and Ralph Christopher. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Jean Fries.



Funeral services are scheduled for 6:00 PM Monday, March 4, 2019 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with the Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Viewing will be 5-6:00 PM. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers the family has requested that contributions be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses during this unexpected mournful time.



