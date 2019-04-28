|
Bruce Andrew Hilt
York - Bruce A. Hilt, 72, entered into God's care Easter morning, April 21, 2019 at his home of 41 years in Old East York, Springettsbury Twp. with family by his side.
He was the son of Wilbur H. and Anna E. (Broadt) Hilt, born Easter Sunday, April 6, 1947.
Fond memories of growing up in small town Hellam, he graduated Eastern Senior High School in 1965, was then employed at former BMY, now BAE Systems, working on the line to build military tanks for U.S. Government. Exempt from serving due to his employment, he felt it important to serve his country, he therefore proudly enlisted in the U.S. Army. He completed his basic and advanced training at Fort Gordon GA, followed by a tour of duty in Germany, Co. A 144th Signal Battalion, 4th Armored Division. A tour of duty in Vietnam followed with the 1st Signal Brigade, 1970. He received medals for National Defense Service, Vietnam Service, Vietnam Campaign, Army Commendation plus 2 unit citations and was honorably discharged in March 1971, with SP5 rank. In July that year, Bruce married the love of his life Jessica A. (Jess) Staab at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in York. They would celebrate 48 years of marriage this July.
Besides his wife, he proudly leaves two wonderfully gifted children; son Scott A. Hilt and daughter, Gena A. Hilt; brother Zarryl (Zack) Hilt, wife Barbara; as well as numerous cousins, especially Peggy (Kauffman) Hyde; numerous nieces and nephews. Also, granddog Tennie and Jack Russell Jessie, their sweet girls of 16 and 15 years respectively.
He spent many years working sales in real estate, insurance, and construction until his illness in 2016. He was a life member of the DAV and Vietnam Veterans of America White Rose Chapter 1032. Bruce had a great sense of humor and has had more than his share of fun in life. He enjoyed listening to 50's & 60's Rock'n'Roll/Doowap music and found great enjoyment showing his 25th Silver Anniversary 1978 Corvette as a member of the First Capital Cruisers. Like his father, Bruce was a devoted New York Yankee baseball fan.
Service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York on Saturday, May 4 with Pastor Paul Frank of St. James Lutheran Church, Hellam officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Please dress casually. Interment will follow the service at St. Jacob's (Stone) Church Cemetery in Glenville with full military honors by York County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, White Rose Chapter 1032, PO Box 7655, York, PA 17404, helping local Vets in need. The family extends special thanks to Lebanon VA Hospital, York VA clinic and Aseracare Hospice doctors & nurses for their care of throat cancer and complications of agent orange obtained in Vietnam.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019