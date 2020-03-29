|
Bruce C. McIntosh
York - Bruce C. McIntosh, 67, of York, died March 26, 2020, at Senior Commons at Powder Mill. He was the husband of Sue (Kline) McIntosh. Bruce and Sue celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary on March 4, 2020.
Born February 26, 1953, in St. Paul, MN., he was the son of David C. McIntosh of York and the late Marjorie (Rush) McIntosh.
Bruce retired in 2017 as the Vice President of Human Resources for the York Water Company. He was employed with the York Water Company for over 20 years. After retiring, Bruce started his small business, McMade, which showcased his fine woodworking skills in making custom furniture.
Bruce was a 1971 graduate of York Suburban High School and graduated from Waynesburg College. He served on the boards of UCP and Crispus Attucks for a number of years.
In addition to his wife and father, Bruce is survived by his daughter, Leigh Beshaw, of Carlisle, his son, Ian McIntosh and his wife, Nicole, of Warren, RI, as well as grandchildren, Audrey, Emma, and Declan. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Maxx. Bruce also leaves two brothers, Douglas McIntosh and his wife, Carla, of York, and Alan McIntosh and his wife, Valerie, of Montrose, MN, and a sister, Elizabeth McIntosh, of Harrisburg.
Keeping with Bruce's wishes, his body was donated to science through Humanity Gifts Registry. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Senior Commons at Powder Mill with a notation of Rosewood Court Patio Renovation in Memory of Bruce. The address is 1775 Powder Mill Road, York, PA 17403.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020