Bruce G. Beigel
The Villages, Florida - Bruce G. Beigel, age 64, previously of Seven Valleys, Pennsylvania for nearly 40 years, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at York Hospital. He recently relocated to The Villages, Florida, while also residing in Delta, PA. He was the husband of Jane J. (Goldburn) Beigel.
Born November 13, 1955, in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of the late Calvin and Rita (Schnabel) Beigel, he was the founder and co-owner of Technical Fabrications, Inc. in New Freedom, Pennsylvania.
In addition to his wife, Bruce is survived by a daughter, Marie E. Collins, of Oceanside, California, a son, John C. Beigel, and his wife Allison, and grandson, Calvin, of York. He is also survived by his two sisters, Jacqueline Calp, and M. Joy Nemerofsky, and husband Alan, both of The Villages, Florida.
Funeral services are scheduled at 10:00 AM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with The Rev. Glenn Miller, officiating. Visitation will be from 9-10:00 AM, with a memorial service to follow. Private burial will be at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Baltimore, Maryland at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may also be made to yorkfoodbank.org.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.