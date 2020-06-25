Bruce G. Beigel
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce G. Beigel

The Villages, Florida - Bruce G. Beigel, age 64, previously of Seven Valleys, Pennsylvania for nearly 40 years, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at York Hospital. He recently relocated to The Villages, Florida, while also residing in Delta, PA. He was the husband of Jane J. (Goldburn) Beigel.

Born November 13, 1955, in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of the late Calvin and Rita (Schnabel) Beigel, he was the founder and co-owner of Technical Fabrications, Inc. in New Freedom, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his wife, Bruce is survived by a daughter, Marie E. Collins, of Oceanside, California, a son, John C. Beigel, and his wife Allison, and grandson, Calvin, of York. He is also survived by his two sisters, Jacqueline Calp, and M. Joy Nemerofsky, and husband Alan, both of The Villages, Florida.

Funeral services are scheduled at 10:00 AM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with The Rev. Glenn Miller, officiating. Visitation will be from 9-10:00 AM, with a memorial service to follow. Private burial will be at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Baltimore, Maryland at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may also be made to yorkfoodbank.org.

KuhnerEquities.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved