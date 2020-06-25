Bruce G. Beigel
The Villages, Florida - Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street. Visitation will be from 9-10:00 AM, with a memorial service to follow. Private burial will be at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Baltimore, Maryland at a later date.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 30, 2020.