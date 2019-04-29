|
Bruce H. Heindel
Hellam, PA - Bruce H. Heindel, 77 of Hellam, PA, died suddenly on April 26, 2019, while on a fishing trip at his hunting and fishing camp in Huntingdon County, PA. He was the husband of Nancy (Keller) Heindel with whom he observed their 55th wedding anniversary on October 5, 2018.
Born February 22, 1942 in York, PA, he was the son of the late Robert Clifford and Gladys Jane (Lentz) Heindel.
Bruce retired following 39 years of employment at Precision Components Corporation where he worked as a machine operator and later an inspector.
He was a 1960 graduate of William Penn Senior High School, a member of Trinity U.C.C. in Hallam, the Kreutz Creek Valley V.F.W. Post 7045 of Hellam and the Yorkana Gun Club. He loved hunting, fishing, bowling and gardening and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan.
In addition to his wife, Bruce is survived by two sons, Brian E. Heindel and his wife Donna of Red Lion, Pa and Darren P. Heindel and his wife Tabitha of Ephrata, PA, a daughter, Sherry L. Rose and her husband John of York, PA, nine grandchildren, a great grandson and a sister Donna Hoover of Mount Wolf, PA. In addition to his parents, Bruce was also preceded in death by two grandsons, Noah and Micah and an infant brother, Clair Heindel .
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Trinity U.C.C., 200 E. Market St. Hallam, PA with the Rev. Kelly I. Shifflett, officiating. Burial will be in Canadochly Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity U.C.C., 200 E. Market St. Hallam, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2019