Bruce McClane
MOUNT WOLF - Bruce Elwood McClane, 57, personal rock and father or father figure to many, left us unexpectedly on Monday, July 22, 2019 - not without a fight but sometimes when it is time it is just time. He leaves behind his best friend, wife, and love of 42 years, Robbi Quigley McClane and heartbroken but strong because of him: Ryan A McClane (Saginaw), Michael C McClane and his wife, Evie, (Dover) and Nicole A McClane (Asheville, NC). Another son, Joshua McClane and his father, Bruce McClane Sr are guiding him into his new life and reality. His mother, Deanna Sheaffer, and four brothers: Troy McClane, Eric McClane, Roy McClane Jr, and Patrick McClane are all in shock over superman's loss to his kryptonite but also vowing to uphold his strength and love for each other.
His never to be outdone tie-dye fashion sense, incredible sense of humor, love of flamingos, and one-of-kind hugs are already missed by his almost too numerous to count nieces, nephews - both in-law kind and not - and his Quigley Motor Company family, York County Racing Club family, and Central PA legends families.
His personal achievement and source of pride, his "flock" at Grandpa Motorsports racing, will continue on to honor not just his name but his tenacity and pure love of racing.
However, near and dear to his heart, are his grandchildren, whom he devoted his last eight years to: Ayden McClane, Fern McClane, and Canon McClane. He also, too soon, leaves behind Sage Senft, and Rivers Senft - that he so loved to be able to call his two newest granddaughters.
"He'll be missed" are probably the three most insufficient words that can be said.
Viewings will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6-8:00 PM and Saturday, from 10-11:00 AM at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11AM, Saturday at the funeral home. Tie-dye attire is suggested for those in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Bruce's name to York County Racing Club Injured Drivers Fund, 586 Yale Street, York, PA 17403 or to any in Bruce's memory.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 25, 2019