Bruce Oliver SteinWinona, MO - Bruce Oliver Stein, son of the late Walter and Annie (Emenheiser)Stein, was born in Windsor Township, York County, Pennsylvania, onMarch 3, 1934. He departed this life at Poplar Bluff Regional MedicalCenter in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on October 28, 2020, at the age of86.On June 23, 1956, in Red Lion, Pennsylvania, Bruce was united inmarriage to L. Beverly Schwartz and to this union three children wereborn. He was an active member of the United Church of Christ inFreysville, Pennsylvania. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents;daughter, Kathie Stein; sisters, Margaret Diehl, Gladys Grove andNorma Stough; and granddaughters Audriana and Holly Bair.A lifelong Windsor Township farmer and hunter, he had retired as anassembler from the Voith-Hydro Company of York. He later movedwith family to Winona, Missouri where he actively continued to enjoyreading and hunting deer, rabbits and pheasants.Bruce is survived by his wife, Beverly Stein of Winona, Missouri, oneson, Ronald Stein and wife Vicki of Winona, Missouri, one daughter,Barbara Bair and husband Robert of Wrightsville, Pennsylvania, fourgrandchildren, Lori Douts and husband Brad, Benjamin Stein, AndrewStein and wife Megan, and Jarrod Bair, and seven greatgrandchildren. Bruce will be missed by a host of family and friendswho mourn his passing. He was a member of Red Lion Grange No.1781.Private interment will be held at Freysville Cemetery in Red Lion,Pennsylvania, at the convenience of the family.The family expresses a special thanks to Bruce's pastor and friend,Rev. Ronald Heagy, who will officiate at the graveside service.Arrangements by McSpadden Funeral Home, Ellington, Missouri andBurg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion, PA.Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted. Matthew 5:4