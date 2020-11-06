1/
Bruce Oliver Stein
1934 - 2020
Bruce Oliver Stein

Winona, MO - Bruce Oliver Stein, son of the late Walter and Annie (Emenheiser)

Stein, was born in Windsor Township, York County, Pennsylvania, on

March 3, 1934. He departed this life at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical

Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on October 28, 2020, at the age of

86.

On June 23, 1956, in Red Lion, Pennsylvania, Bruce was united in

marriage to L. Beverly Schwartz and to this union three children were

born. He was an active member of the United Church of Christ in

Freysville, Pennsylvania. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents;

daughter, Kathie Stein; sisters, Margaret Diehl, Gladys Grove and

Norma Stough; and granddaughters Audriana and Holly Bair.

A lifelong Windsor Township farmer and hunter, he had retired as an

assembler from the Voith-Hydro Company of York. He later moved

with family to Winona, Missouri where he actively continued to enjoy

reading and hunting deer, rabbits and pheasants.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Beverly Stein of Winona, Missouri, one

son, Ronald Stein and wife Vicki of Winona, Missouri, one daughter,

Barbara Bair and husband Robert of Wrightsville, Pennsylvania, four

grandchildren, Lori Douts and husband Brad, Benjamin Stein, Andrew

Stein and wife Megan, and Jarrod Bair, and seven greatgrandchildren. Bruce will be missed by a host of family and friends

who mourn his passing. He was a member of Red Lion Grange No.

1781.

Private interment will be held at Freysville Cemetery in Red Lion,

Pennsylvania, at the convenience of the family.

The family expresses a special thanks to Bruce's pastor and friend,

Rev. Ronald Heagy, who will officiate at the graveside service.

Arrangements by McSpadden Funeral Home, Ellington, Missouri and

Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion, PA.

Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted. Matthew 5:4

www.BurgFuneralHome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
134 W. Broadway
Red Lion, PA 17356
717-244-4567
