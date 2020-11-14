Bruce Scott Babcock, Ph.D.York - Bruce Scott Babcock, Ph.D., 77, of York died November 9, 2020 while surrounded by his family at his residence. He was the husband of the late JoAnn (Pfister) Babcock. Bruce and JoAnn were married for 49 years prior to her passing in 2013.Born July 15, 1943 in Pasadena, CA, he was the son of the late Robert Wilson and Virginia Blanche (Bair) Babcock.Dr. Babcock received his Bachelors of Arts Degree and Masters of Science Degree in Mathematics from California State College at Los Angeles, and his Ph.D. in Mathematics from Michigan State University. He was an Assistant Professor of Mathematics at The Pennsylvania State University-York Campus for 40 years. He contributed to numerous mathematical publications with a love of meticulously creating complicated graphs and diagrams. He was a personal math tutor over the decades for many students in York County and ran SAT Prep Classes. After his retirement, he continued to teach as an Adjunct Professor at York College of PA. During his extensive teaching career, Dr. Babcock impacted the lives of thousands of students by not only helping them to learn mathematics but also making it understandable and fun.When not teaching, Bruce could always be found on the tennis court both with JoAnn and his many tennis friends. He also had several other passions including playing baseball in the minor leagues as a catcher, tinkering with computers and electronics, listening to smooth jazz, and playing drums which he did in a band throughout college.He is survived by his two sons, David S. and his wife, Marianne J. Babcock of York and Devin T. and his wife, Gwendolyn H. Babcock of Red Lion; a daughter, Darcy L. and her husband, Tyler J. Kerr of Norton, MA; six grandchildren, Jessica and Addison Babcock, Kaeden and Rory Babcock, and Emmalee and Bruce Kerr; two step grandchildren, Emily and Evan Haglin; and a sister, Gayle Lynne (Asebedo) Babcock. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Burton Babcock and a sister, Bonnie Ilene (Griffith) Babcock.A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. A public memorial service will be held in the spring to celebrate the life of Bruce, during which a bench will be dedicated in his honor at Penn State York to commemorate his lasting contribution to the students' lives that he impacted. 3.14159…In lieu of flowers, contributions for the memorial can be made by check payable to Penn State York denoting the Babcock Memorial Fund and sent to Penn State York, Attn: Development Department, 1031 Edgecomb Ave., York, PA 17403.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.