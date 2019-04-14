|
|
Bruce Slaybaugh, Jr.
YORK - Bruce Wilson Slaybaugh, Jr., 82, of Spring Garden Township, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his wife and daughter. He was the husband of Loretta (Miller) Slaybaugh. The couple celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on June 21, 2018.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 397 Tyler Run Rd., York, PA 17403, with a visitation from 10-11 a.m. His pastor, The Reverend Richard Smith will be officiating at the service. Burial will be private in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Abbottstown. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is in charge of the arrangements.
Bruce was born in Hanover on October 4, 1936, the son of the late Bruce W. Slaybaugh and Beulah (Burgard) Slaybaugh Wehler. He was also preceded in death by his step father, Maurice Wehler. Bruce spent most of his life running the family business, M.L. Wheler, Inc., Interior Decorating, which he took over from his stepfather, until he retired in 2005. Prior to retirement he always helped the church, neighbors, and family or anyone in need.
Bruce was previously a member of Bethany U.C.C. in York and a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in York. He was a 1954 graduate of West York High School and a 1958 graduate of Elizabethtown College, and studied at Parsons School of Design. He was a Free and Accepted Mason, member of Zeredatha White Rose Lodge #451, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Accepted Scottish Rite, and Harrisburg Consistory.
Bruce leaves a daughter, Beth (Slaybaugh) Hines and her husband, Michael of Newtown Square, PA; two grandchildren, Cole M. Hines and Ella M. Himes, in which he enjoyed spending time; and a step sister, Suellen Hughes of Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York Cancer Center, Patient Help Fund 25 Monument Rd. York, PA 17403 or Hospice and Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way #250, York, PA 17402. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019