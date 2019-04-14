Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Aldersgate United Methodist Church
397 Tyler Run Rd
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Slaybaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Slaybaugh Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bruce Slaybaugh Jr. Obituary
Bruce Slaybaugh, Jr.

YORK - Bruce Wilson Slaybaugh, Jr., 82, of Spring Garden Township, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his wife and daughter. He was the husband of Loretta (Miller) Slaybaugh. The couple celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on June 21, 2018.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 397 Tyler Run Rd., York, PA 17403, with a visitation from 10-11 a.m. His pastor, The Reverend Richard Smith will be officiating at the service. Burial will be private in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Abbottstown. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is in charge of the arrangements.

Bruce was born in Hanover on October 4, 1936, the son of the late Bruce W. Slaybaugh and Beulah (Burgard) Slaybaugh Wehler. He was also preceded in death by his step father, Maurice Wehler. Bruce spent most of his life running the family business, M.L. Wheler, Inc., Interior Decorating, which he took over from his stepfather, until he retired in 2005. Prior to retirement he always helped the church, neighbors, and family or anyone in need.

Bruce was previously a member of Bethany U.C.C. in York and a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in York. He was a 1954 graduate of West York High School and a 1958 graduate of Elizabethtown College, and studied at Parsons School of Design. He was a Free and Accepted Mason, member of Zeredatha White Rose Lodge #451, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Accepted Scottish Rite, and Harrisburg Consistory.

Bruce leaves a daughter, Beth (Slaybaugh) Hines and her husband, Michael of Newtown Square, PA; two grandchildren, Cole M. Hines and Ella M. Himes, in which he enjoyed spending time; and a step sister, Suellen Hughes of Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York Cancer Center, Patient Help Fund 25 Monument Rd. York, PA 17403 or Hospice and Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way #250, York, PA 17402. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now