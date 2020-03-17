|
|
Bryan J. Stevens
York - Bryan J. Stevens, MD, age 75, of York, died at 12:30 PM Sunday, March 15, 2020, at York Hospital. He was the husband of Lucy K. (Miller) Stevens.
Born May 26, 1944 in Washington, DC, he was a son of Jean (Cochran) Stevens, of York, and the late Henry B. Stevens. He completed his under graduate studies at Drexel University, and his graduate studies in medicine at the University of Pittsburgh. He was retired as a Psychiatrist, having worked at York Hospital as well as in private practice as a specialist in the treatment of children and adolescents. He was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York.
In addition to his wife and mother, Dr. Stevens is survived by a daughter, Julia D. Stevens, of Saint Louis, Missouri; two sons, David C. Stevens and Peter J. Stevens, both of Brooklyn, New York; a grandson, James Stevens-Fitzhugh; and two brothers, Peter Stevens, of York, and Thomas Stevens, of Aurora, Oregon.
A renaissance man, Dr. Stevens pursued a wide range of interests with great enthusiasm. As a college and medical school student, he taught himself to play the banjo, fiddle, guitar, and (briefly) the sitar. During the 1980s, he devoted much of his time to singlehandedly restoring an 18th century log farmhouse in Hellam while also becoming an amateur tinsmith. No other hobby, however, captured his attention like the study of Mexican ceremonial masks, of which he amassed a sizeable collection. His research and travels in Mexico led him to write and publish a book on Mexican mask-making traditions in 2012. In more recent years, he became passionately engaged in promoting racial justice.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York, 925 South George Street, with the Rev. Terry Cummings officiating. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Equal Justice Initiative, 122 Commerce St., Montgomery, AL 36104 or the American Indian College Fund, 8333 Greenwood Blvd, Denver, CO 80221.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020