Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
Bryan Smith


1939 - 2019
Bryan Smith Obituary
Bryan Smith

West York - Bryan Quay Smith, age 80, went home to be with Jesus Christ on November 19, 2019 at Country Meadows—West.

Born in Red Lion, Pennsylvania on May 20, 1939 the son of the late Earle William and Rae Louise (Smith) Smith. He served in his father's business, West York Hardware over forty years. He was a gentle, generous, Christian man and supported numerous under-privileged children through ChildFund International over the years as well as many local charities. His hobby was antique cars, owning and working on them and was a member of a variety of antique auto organizations.

Bryan is survived by one brother, Adrian V. Smith Sr. and Adrian's wife Janet "Liz" of York. Five nieces and nephews; Kimberly Bream, Adrian Smith II, Robert Thomas, Jane Garcia and Amanda Stine, and cousins and great nephews.

Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of his life will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove PA 17362 with Pastor Joe Ercoli of Genesis Church officiating.

If you so desire memorial contributions may be made to LifeSong Hospice, 3880 TecPort Dr., Suite 2, Harrisburg PA 17111.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
