Bryant A. Moody
Dover Twp - Bryant Adam Moody, age 30, of Dover Township, Dover, died at 10:50 PM Thursday December 19, 2019 at his residence.
Born November 4, 1989 in Dover, he was a son of Kevin S. and Susie (Bates) Moody of Dover.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Moody is survived by a brother, Jeremy S. Moody of Dover.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Friday, December 27, 2019 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, with the Rev. Gregory D. Wahlberg, Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, officiating. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 AM. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Not One More, PO Box 95, Dover, PA 17315.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019