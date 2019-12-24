Services
William E. Little Funeral Homes
2150 Carlisle Road
York, PA 17404
(717) 767-5088
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Bryant A. Moody


1989 - 2019
Bryant A. Moody Obituary
Bryant A. Moody

Dover Twp - Bryant Adam Moody, age 30, of Dover Township, Dover, died at 10:50 PM Thursday December 19, 2019 at his residence.

Born November 4, 1989 in Dover, he was a son of Kevin S. and Susie (Bates) Moody of Dover.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Moody is survived by a brother, Jeremy S. Moody of Dover.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Friday, December 27, 2019 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, with the Rev. Gregory D. Wahlberg, Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, officiating. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 AM. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Not One More, PO Box 95, Dover, PA 17315.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
