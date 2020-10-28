1/1
Bryon K. Black
Bryon K. Black

Felton - Bryon K. Black "Blackie", 59, of Felton, son of Patricia Black (Deller) and the late Henry Black of Felton entered into rest on Sunday October 25, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Leslie R. Black (Snyder) for 10 years.

Byron worked for Wagman/ Recon Construction for a combined total of 40 years.

Blackie was an avid outdoorsman; a member of the Bear Creek Forest Association, Mosquito Creek Sportsman Association, NRA and Street Rods Association (NSRA).

Along with his wife Leslie, Bryon is also survived by a son Justin Black and his wife Megan of Pittsburgh, a step daughter Brittany Lauer and son in law Brian Noel, step grandson Dameion Lauer and a brother Michael Black of Red Lion, as well extended family and countless friends and coworkers.

He was preceded in death by his father Henry Black and a step son Christopher Lauer.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 31st 1-3pm at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York.






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Memorial service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
