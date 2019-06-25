Resources
Bud B. Davis


- - Bud B. Davis was born September 3, 1956 and passed at home June 16, 2019. He was 62 years old and is survived by his wife of 40 years, Deborah Davis; his daughter Candace; three grandchildren: Aubrie, Autumn and Thomas; mother in law Gloria Confer; and many extended family and friends.

He worked construction and owned a stamped concrete company. He was always a hard worker and left a good impression on those who met and knew him. He loved to help others. Many are left remembering the things he did to help them through the years.

He joins his mother Delores M. Carpenter and his friends who preceded him in death. There will be no service as his wishes were for everyone to remember the good times and have their own party in his memory.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 25, 2019
