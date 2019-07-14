|
|
Buffy Jo Marshall
Red Lion - Buffy Jo Marshall, 47, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was the wife of David L. Marshall, to whom she was married for 28 years.
Born on December 25, 1971 in York, she was the daughter of Lewis J. Hirt, Jr. and Connie M. (Warner) Stadler. Buffy Jo was a 1989 graduate of Red Lion Area Senior High School. She worked for Johnson & White Wealth Management as a Relationship Manager for 15 years, where she was known for her attention to detail and personal touch. Buffy was a long time member of New Covenant Community Church in Delta, PA, where she led worship for many years. She was presently attending services at Bethany United Methodist Church in Red Lion, PA.
Buffy loved being by the water. She loved being with her family. She enjoyed traveling to new places, especially Barcelona with her daughter, Shayla, reading, spending the day at Hershey Park, and bowling with her son, Levi. He beat her once. She taught many people how to play the piano. She loved making jokes and laughing with her son-in-law, Johnny. She could often be found playing games with family and friends. Buffy had an addiction to shoes, margaritas with her brother, Jim, and Christmas decorations.
Buffy Jo is survived by her daughter Shayla Button and husband, John; son, Levi Marshall; brother Jim Hirt and wife, Maria; step-father, Adam Stadler; step-mother, Bonnie Hirt, and many others who loved her.
A celebration of life, and visitation with family and friends will be held at The Sanctuary (the old Red Lion Cigar Factory building) on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 5-8 PM: 34 North Railroad Lane, Red Lion, PA 17356. Parking is available directly behind Bethany United Methodist Church. A Funeral Service will be at Bethany United Methodist Church on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11 AM. Pastor Lanny Kilgore will officiate. Burial will be at New Harmony Presbyterian Cemetery.
Arrangements will be handled by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 14, 2019