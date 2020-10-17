Burl J. Gingerich
Dallastown - Burl J. Gingerich, 89, of Dallastown, passed away on Thursday, October 15th. He was the beloved husband of Carol L. (Johnson) Gingerich. The couple celebrated 40 years of marriage in September.
Mr. Gingerich was born in York on January 2, 1931 and was the son of the late Raymond A. and Arminda V. (Kreidler) Gingerich.
Burl was a 1949 graduate of William Penn High School. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1952 until 1954 and was honorably discharged. Following his service in the Army, he began working as a truck driver for Yorktowne Kitchens. It was a job he truly enjoyed and where he got his CB handle, "Lumber Dumper." He retired after 44 years of service.
Burl was an enthusiast of automobiles and motorcycles. He was a member of several clubs including the Hudson Essex Terraplane Club - PA Dutch Chapter, Moto Guzzi owners club, and the Miata Club. He was also a member of the Red Lion Scottish Rite, the Red Lion Masonic Lodge #649 and the Dallastown American Legion Post #605. He enjoyed hunting and taking drives through the mountains with his wife. Burl was a member of St. John's Blymire's United Church of Christ for over 50 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three daughters, Holly Gingerich, Christina Thompson and her husband Larry and Elizabeth A. Gurreri and her partner Scott Frysinger. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Buddy Deller and his wife Courtney, Jen Dewees and her husband Josh, Stephen Gurreri, Tim Keeney and his partner Jen, Matt Keeney and his wife Zina, Jack Collier, Jr., the late Mike Keeney and his wife Nicole; great grandchildren, Cora, Virginia, and Ryland Deller, Madison Dewees, Brooke, Jetta, Shaye and Dallas Keeney, and Nathan Collier; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Collier and his siblings, Gladden Gingerich, Leafa Klineyoung and Etta Reheard.
A viewing will take place on Monday, October 19th from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, at St. John's Blymire's United Church of Christ, 1009 Blymire Rd., Dallastown, PA 17313 and then again at the church on Tuesday, October 20th from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. the Rev. Lou Ann Jones and the Rev. Roger Mentzer officiating. Interment will follow in St. John's Blymire's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
or to St. John's Blymire's UCC.
