Burnetta E. Kohler
York - Burnetta E. Kohler, 89, entered into rest at 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Gordon H. Kohler who died August 11, 2002. They were married 43 years.
Born April 25, 1930 in York, Burnetta was a daughter of the late Henry C. and Mildred R. (Stambaugh) Huff.
She retired in 1986 from York International where she was a secretary and previously worked in accounts receivable. She had also been previously employed by Graybills and York Dispatch.
Burnetta was a member of Shiloh U.C.C. She and her husband bowled together and were round and square dancers. Burnetta enjoyed needle work and was a dog lover.
She is survived by a son, Gordon H. Kohler II and wife, Barb of Dover; three daughters, Bonnie E. Sweitzer and husband, Rodney, Susan D. Landis and husband, Dave and Alice L. Mader, wife of the late Richard, all of York; ten grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren; a great great grandson on the way; and her beloved dog, Feather. In addition to her husband and parents, Burnetta was preceded in death by two sisters, Lillian Freed and Minnie Flaharty.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Burnetta's funeral at 10 a.m. and the viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Shiloh U.C.C., 2251 Willow Rd., York. Burial will follow in Mount Rose Cemetery, York. Officiating will be the Rev. Michael Beynon, interim pastor of Shiloh U.C.C. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Patient Help Fund, c/o York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke St., Second Floor, York, PA 17401; or the American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ave., Suite 214, Overland Park, KS 66202; or Hoffman's Home for Youth, 815 Orphanage Rd., Littlestown, PA 17340.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 17, 2019