Burtis C. Harper
Burtis C. Harper passed away May 16, 2020 in the York Hospital. A committal service was held on Lake Codorus on June 29, 2020. It would have been Burt's 78th birthday.
Burt was in the Army Reserves, a retired ABF truck driver traveling most of the United States and parts of Canada. He enjoyed old cars, NASCAR, boating, fishing, gardening, and helping the neighbors with lawn mowing. Burt was well liked with his positive attitude by all his friends and neighbors.
Burt is survived by his devoted, loving wife Lucy Vogelsong-Ege-Harper, stepchildren, step grandchildren. A son Jeffery Harper, grandchildren, great grandchildren. and half-brother Donald Wagaman.
He was predeceased by his son Burtis C. Harper Jr., mother, Mildred Sterner-Harper-Wagaman, father, Arthur A. Harper, sister, Carrie Harper-Schrum. Burt's brother H. Lee Harper passed away May 18, 2020.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.