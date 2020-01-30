|
Byron Grove
York - Byron Lee Grove, 81, of West Manchester Township, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Spirit Trust Lutheran on Sprenkle Drive in York. He was the husband of Carolyn E. (Thompson) Grove. The couple celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary on June 9, 2019.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Trinity Rd. in York, with a visitation from 10-11 a.m. His pastors, The Reverend Paul W. Gausmann and The Reverend Sally A. Gausmann will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in York. Full military honors will be provided by York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Mr. Grove was born in West York on August 26, 1938, the son of the late Charles M. and Esther E. (Hull) Grove. He retired in 1993 after 34 years of service for Verizon where he was a supervisor. After retirement, he worked full and part time for Heffner Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Mr. Grove was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church in York. He was a 1956 graduate of West York High School and graduated in 1979 from York College with a Bachelor's in Science degree. He volunteered for CASA, Access York, and Contact York. He was a former member of the Sertoma Club and played for the York City Band. He served in the US Navy on the USS Northampton.
Mr. Grove leaves two daughters, Lisa A. Garrett and her husband, David of York and Laura J. Medice and her husband, Glenn of York; and three grandchildren, Holly Moyer, Hunter Moyer and his fiancé, Colleen Lesher, and Cameron Mummert. He was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Trinity Rd., York, PA 17404, , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, or Spiritrust Lutheran, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., York, PA 17404. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
The family would like to thank the caregivers of Spiritrust Lutheran for all of their great care and concern during Byron's time there as a resident.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020