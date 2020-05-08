Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Graveside service
Private
Mount Rose Cemetery
C. Earl Witmer Obituary
C. Earl Witmer

York, PA - Calvin Earl Witmer, 94 of York, PA, died at Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York, PA on April 20, 2020. He was the husband of the late Betty R. (Ruth) Witmer.

Born June 21, 1925 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Calvin R. and Alta A. (Kitzmiller) Witmer.

Mr. Witmer was a U.S. Army Air Corp veteran of WWII.

He attended Eichelberger High School, Rider College and Penn State University York Campus. He was an IRS agent in York, retiring in 1981 after 35 years of service.

Mr. Witmer was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, White Rose Lodge # 706 F. & A.M., Scottish Rite, Zembo Temple, York County Shrine Club, York Forest #30 Tall Cedars of Lebanon and the Hanover Country Club. He was a life member and past commander of V.F.W. Post 2506 of Hanover. Well known in York County golfing community, he was a past president, honorary life member and 1990 "Man of the Year", all with the York County Amateur Golf Association.

Mr. Witmer is survived by two nieces and one nephew.

Following cremation, a private graveside service will be held on Friday May 15, 2020 at Mount Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mount Rose Avenue, York, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County Junior Golf Program, PO Box 427

York, PA, 17405 or to http://www.ycjgatour.com

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 8 to May 12, 2020
