Dr. C. Gerry Stinson
Stewartstown - Dr. C. Gerry Stinson D.D.S., 85, passed away the evening before Easter on Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was the husband of the late Shirley (Laudenslager) Stinson who passed in 2000. Born in York, he was the son of the late Allison MacCabe and Helen Sieling (Gerry) Stinson.
Dr. Stinson had a passion for his work, as a Dentist and Business Owner at C. Gerry Stinson D.D.S.; where he had over 61 years of service. He loved his family and enjoyed hunting and gardening. Dr. Stinson was a Past Master of Shrewsbury Masonic Lodge No. 423; and a graduate of The Pankey Institute. He was a lifetime member and Elder of Stewartstown Presbyterian Church; where he also taught Sunday School.
Surviving are his two sons, Andrew W. Stinson and his wife Audrey (Wilson) Stinson of Willow Street and Scott L. Stinson of Stewartstown; 3 grandchildren Aaron W. Stinson and his wife Nicole and their daughter April N. Stinson, Adam W. Stinson and his wife Samantha, and Alex W. Stinson; a sister, Lynn S. (Stinson) Trout; and 14 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother Allison MacCabe Stinson, Jr.; a brother- in- law George A. Trout and sister- in- law Ruth Valentine Stinson.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a visitation on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at, Stewartstown Presbyterian Church; 14 College Ave., Stewartstown, with a funeral service starting at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Stewartstown Cemetery.
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. is assisting the family with services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory to: Stewartstown Presbyterian Church; P.O. Box 277, Stewartstown, PA 17363.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019