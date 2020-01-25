|
|
C. Jane Reilly
YORK - C. Jane Reilly transitioned from her earthy home into her heavenly home Friday, January 24, 2020. She was married for 39 years to William H. Reilly who passed away March 2, 1988.
She was born to the late Leo James Kloker and Clara May (Quickel) Kloker in Frederick, MD. The youngest of seven children on April 20, 1931.
She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Jane was young at heart, witty and feisty. She retired after 34 years from the former EL-GE Potato Chip Co.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Deborah M. Fuhrman (Russell); three grandchildren, Stacey L. Bet-Esfandiar (Manni) of Newtown, Jason M. Petry (Laura) of Summerville, SC and Michael R. Gerhart (Mandy) of York; two great grandchildren, Breanne A. Forry and Chase M. Feeser both of Newtown and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Kayla Lauren Petry; one sister, H. Marie Rohrbaugh and five brothers, John, Robert, James, W. Donald and Norman Kloker.
A visitation will be held from 1-2PM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York. Followed by a 2PM Celebration of Life Service. Officiating the service will be Rev. Dr. Eddie D.D. Miller. Burial will be held in Salem Union Cemetery—Dover.
The family would like to thank Grane Hospice and Autumn House West for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grane Hospice, 1010 Plymouth Rd, Suite D, York, Pa 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020