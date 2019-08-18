|
Dr. C. Robert Martin, DDS
Hanover - Dr. C. Robert Martin, DDS, 93, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Tuesday August 6, 2019, while a resident of Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Center.
Born August 10, 1925, in Red Lion, PA, he was the son of the late Clarence M. and Ethel R. (Horn) Martin. Robert was the loving husband of the late Martha (Perry) Martin with whom he shared 68 years of marriage until her passing on December 1, 2016.
Dr. Martin was a graduate of Red Lion High School, Franklin & Marshall College, and Temple School of Dentistry. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving his country proudly on a medical ship during the Korean War.
Dr. Martin had a dental practice in Hanover for over 50 years. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Dental Association.
Dr. Martin was a member of First United Methodist Church, Hanover, PA, Hanover Rotary, and a founding member and past president of the Hanover Area Historical Society. He enjoyed collecting and refinishing antiques, and interior decorating.
Robert is survived by two sons, Mark P. Martin (wife Barbara of Waynesboro, PA) and Michael P. Martin (wife Ellen of Yardley, PA), 9 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
Following cremation, a memorial service to celebrate and remember Robert's life will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 24th, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 200 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with Pastor Gregory Rapp officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA. The family will receive friends and family from 10-11:00 AM, Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's memory may be made to the Hanover Area Historical Society, 21 Baltimore Street, PO Box 305, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc, 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019