C. Vaughn RotzYork - C. Vaughn Rotz, 90, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Manor Care North, York. He was the husband of Marian L. (Babbitt) Rotz, with whom they celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on August 29, 2020.Mr. Rotz was born in York, September 7, 1930, son of the late Harold G. and Blanche K. (Diffenderfer) Rotz.Vaughn graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and was a member of Triangle Fraternity.After graduating from Penn State, Vaughn worked at S. Morgan Smith for a number of years. Additionally, during his tenure at S. Morgan Smith, he took great pleasure in teaching math two nights per week at Penn State York before serving twelve years as their night school administrator. After S. Morgan Smith, Vaughn worked as the Director of Operations for Campbell Chain. Both of the positions at S. Morgan Smith and Campbell Chain required extensive foreign and domestic travel. Desiring to remain locally, Vaughn accepted the position of President of Management Consulting with Pace Resources. After Pace Resources and in the last years preceding retirement, Vaughn became involved in ownership and sales at Rotz Associates, Inc. a firm specializing in commercial and industrial real estate.He was a member of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, York.In addition to his wife, survivors include three children, Jill R. Hoshal and her husband, William of Ocean Pines, Berlin, MD, Steven V. Rotz and his wife, Kenna of York and Sandra W. Rotz of York; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a brother, Jay Rotz of Virginia.In light of Covid-19, funeral services will be private, by invitation only.