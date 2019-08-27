|
|
Calvin M. Edleblute
Stewartstown - Calvin M. Edleblute, 74, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Roberta M. "Robby" (Little) Edleblute to whom he was married for 47 years.
Born May 27, 1945 in Dover, a son of the late Harry and Ruth (Byerts) Edleblute; he was a 1963 graduate of Dover Area High School. Mr. Edleblute enjoyed hunting and traveling. He was a US Army veteran stationed in Germany during The Vietnam War.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Edleblute is survived by two sons, Mark H. and wife Caralene Edleblute of Hagerstown, MD and Damon M. and wife Emily Edleblute of Felton; five grandchildren; Mark, Ryan, Dylan, Olivia and Devin; three great grandchildren; a brother, Terry Edleblute; and six sisters, Carolyn Blymire, Kathleen Heller, Lorraine Dette, Wendy Gembe, Ellen Wilhelm and Annette Elliott. He was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Edleblute.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to White Rose Home Health & Hospice, 1412 Sixth Ave., York, PA 17403.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019