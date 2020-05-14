|
Cameron Lee Gladfelter
Dover - Cameron Lee Gladfelter, 65, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Born on July 13, 1954 in York, he was the son of Clair Gladfelter and Virginia (Hardy) Runkle. He was a 1972 graduate of Dover High School and spent the majority of his life working for Shipley Store Incorporated as a maintenance technician. During his free time, Cameron enjoyed to hunt and fish with his friends. He loved being outdoors. He also shopped for antiques. For some time he owned an antique store where he sold and refurbished pieces he had acquired and collected.
Cameron is survived by two sons, Cameron Gladfelter and wife, Jody and Ryan Gladfelter; three grandchildren Tyler, Dylan and Shaylynn; father; mother; stepfather Gerald Runkle; brother Keith Gladfelter; four stepbrothers Tom, Scott, Lynn and Randy and stepsister Johanna Paschal. He is preceded in death by stepmother Gwen Gladfelter and stepbrother Richard.
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 14 to May 17, 2020