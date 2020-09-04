Camillus T. Day



York - Camillus T. Day, entered into the arms of the Lord on August 28, 2020. He was the loving son of Sarah McGrew and Chance T. Day. In addition to his parents, Camillus leaves to cherish his memory, an older brother, Calijah Day; grandparents, Chance T. Day, Sr and Joanne Day and Christine Dinges and husband Derek; uncles, Cashiss Day, Cazmir Day and Camrin Day; and an aunt, Ezza'Bella Lee. His families lives will forever be touched and he will be missed greatly.



A Celerbration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 6 p.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 East Market Street, York. A viewing will be held from 5 - 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19 and the recommended health and public safety directives, all guests are required to wear a mask when attending. Attendance inside the funeral home will be limited to 25 people at a time. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









