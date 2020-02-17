Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
York - Cara Cotton, 45, kicked cancer's ass twice before it came back with a vengeance a third time, and although she got a few good wallops in, the bastard still won.

Cara is survived by pretty much everyone because, hello, 45. She is most proud of her wonderful and brilliant and beautiful daughter, Celia.

Cara is also survived by her parents, James and Elizabeth Donlon of Floral Park, NY and her brother James Patrick Donlon of Bellmore, NY.

A giant thank you to her brother from another mother, Dr. Mark Miller and all of her friends who stayed cool and sent cool things and always knew just what to say.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
